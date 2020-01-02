Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The RNC said it been reported that 12-year old-Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was abducted by his father Tony Greenham from the Corner Brook area. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman lied about boy in stolen car so police would 'try and recover her vehicle' [Video]Woman lied about boy in stolen car so police would 'try and recover her vehicle'

A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in a car that was stolen in Cleveland Friday afternoon was found at home following an Amber Alert was issued to help locate him.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Seattle [Video]AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Seattle

Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a 13 year old boy out of Seattle, who may be with a 42 year old man.

Credit: KXLYPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Corner Brook, N.L.

Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, in the Corner Brook area after allegedly being abducted by his father, Tony...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joshsheena83

General RT @CTVAtlantic: Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Corner Brook, N.L. https://t.co/5E8aOR3MD8 13 seconds ago

JasingleyJu

JS Fangirl RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Corner Brook, N.L. https://t.co/02RlCCcrMj 20 seconds ago

ChrisVidcanon

Chris Wutzermakaulit RT @CBCAlerts: Update @CBCNews: Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Newfoundland boy. Tony (Aussie) Austin Greenham believed to be with fath… 22 seconds ago

prof_sdb

S Dupuis-Blanchard RT @CBCCanada: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/vdIs1zAbsJ https://t.co/wusw9KAI9g 28 seconds ago

daniellem238

Danielle Mason Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Corner Brook, N.L. https://t.co/gP4GbzDfCn 43 seconds ago

MmeNicoleorgan

Mme Organ RT @TrentLangdonNL: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/LSbWbeLvog https://t.co/W3vupoBP5a 1 minute ago

tarasquires

tara marie ♡ RT @OfficialOZFM: AMBER ALERT issued by RNC Corner Brook: TONY GREENHAM, 47, reported to have abducted his son, TONY AUSTIN GREENHAM, 12 M… 1 minute ago

realbigtom

Tom Lester RT @AdamGFrench: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/PeHrQKOFNE https://t.co/PFOIFoNs80 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.