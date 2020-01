WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man and his 9-year-old daughter were mistaken for deer during a New Year’s Day hunting trip and accidentally shot to death by another hunter, authorities said. Kim Drawdy, 30, and daughter Lauren were fatally shot about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colleton County near Walterboro as four hunters tried […]



