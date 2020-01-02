Global  

Kyrgios to make donations to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Kyrgios to make donations to Australian bushfire relief effortsNick Kyrgios led the way as tennis pledged financial support to help victims of the Australian bushfires. The ongoing disaster has seen lives and homes lost and vast areas of land ravaged by fire, with no end yet in sight. The new tennis season will begin in Australia on Friday as the inaugural ATP Cup gets under way in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, with the Australian Open starting on January 20. I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome#StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020 Kyrgios tweeted on Wednesday: “C’mon @TennisAustralia...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires 00:33

 Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...

