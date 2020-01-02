Kyrgios to make donations to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nick Kyrgios led the way as tennis pledged financial support to help victims of the Australian bushfires. The ongoing disaster has seen lives and homes lost and vast areas of land ravaged by fire, with no end yet in sight. The new tennis season will begin in Australia on Friday as the inaugural ATP Cup gets under way in Sydney Perth and Brisbane , with the Australian Open starting on January 20. I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I'll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome#StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020


