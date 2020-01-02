Yankees’ German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal. Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB […]


