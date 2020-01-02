Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flees Japan to ‘escape injustice’ Former industry giant, who has been under house arrest, emerges in Beirut Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has escaped Japan, where he has been held on bail...

Autocar 1 week ago Reuters India Also reported by • Reuters

