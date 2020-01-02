Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn 01:56

 Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, as Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Joe Davies reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech [Video]Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened [Video]Carlos Ghosn's escape: How it happened

JAPAN — According to Turkish private jet firm, MNG, two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan. MNG state that two separate private jets to two..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan
Hindu Also reported by •France 24ReutersReuters IndiaFT.com

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn flees Japan to ‘escape injustice’

Former industry giant, who has been under house arrest, emerges in Beirut Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has escaped Japan, where he has been held on bail...
Autocar Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArabWeekly

The Arab Weekly Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his escap… https://t.co/ewpGV1k4VL 4 hours ago

4h6r4kpf

christophe fournier Lebanon receives Interpol arrest notice for former Nissan chief Carlos G... https://t.co/F79x5WhLE3 via @YouTube 9 hours ago

JoseABNolla

Jose A.B. Nolla 🇵🇷 The trick question is local law and extradition of a national w/o treaty. Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant… https://t.co/vIa9ih0eDZ 2 days ago

kadajoza

🛡⚔️🙏Kari {⭐️⭐️⭐️}🇺🇸 BEIRUT/TOKYO—Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Jan. 2 for fugitive former #Nissan boss #CarlosGhosn, w… https://t.co/UAVKi3jyth 3 days ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Lebanon receives Interpol arrest notice for Ghosn: State media https://t.co/5DoYygOJI3 3 days ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan. https://t.co/jAaBLJuoJy @fmtoday 3 days ago

FirstJpn

水晶猫 RT @anadoluagency: Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn https://t.co/kmqtaIEZEq https://t.co/90lfvoPGuY 3 days ago

d_nurnberg

🇺🇸?_Everything🌫 Lebanon Receives Interpol Arrest Warrant for Ghosn https://t.co/QBJ45jEPgB 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.