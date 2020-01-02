At least 20 people killed in deadly monsoon floods in Jakarta
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:49Published 1 day ago
Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published on November 11, 2019
Becky Speers💚🦆🚲🦉🏊🏃🍀(Rehab Graduate👩🏻🎓) RT @9NewsQueensland: The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and residents b… 11 hours ago
Nine News Gold Coast The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/KjeqDZaPtX 12 hours ago
Nine News Queensland The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/VX5zyzpthz 12 hours ago
💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/MPTVnrX09j via @SBSNews 12 hours ago
IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @SBSNews: The death toll from the Jakarta floods has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede and residents began returning to their homes… 14 hours ago
Dougy's Daily Digest Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wq8lJnXr56 via @skinnergj 15 hours ago
justin❤️selena RT @auntyfudge: Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wdHtdp40iH via @SBSNews 16 hours ago
Lady jill Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wdHtdp40iH via @SBSNews 16 hours ago