Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and residents began returning to their homes.
Credit: Rumble
News video: Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods 01:07

 The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city&apos;s seen in years. Ryan Brooks reports.

At least 20 people killed in deadly monsoon floods in Jakarta [Video]At least 20 people killed in deadly monsoon floods in Jakarta

At least 20 people killed in deadly monsoon floods in Jakarta

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:49

Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister [Video]Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister

Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29


At least 21 dead in flash floods and landslides in Indonesia

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsSify

Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

Residents of Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding began returning to their homes Thursday as the waters started to...
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

ninja_squirellz

Becky Speers💚🦆🚲🦉🏊🏃🍀(Rehab Graduate👩🏻‍🎓) RT @9NewsQueensland: The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and residents b… 11 hours ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/KjeqDZaPtX 12 hours ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/VX5zyzpthz 12 hours ago

nobby15

💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/MPTVnrX09j via @SBSNews 12 hours ago

I0S_IT

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @SBSNews: The death toll from the Jakarta floods has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede and residents began returning to their homes… 14 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wq8lJnXr56 via @skinnergj 15 hours ago

ellendeubner

justin❤️selena RT @auntyfudge: Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wdHtdp40iH via @SBSNews 16 hours ago

auntyfudge

Lady jill Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wdHtdp40iH via @SBSNews 16 hours ago

