Becky Speers💚🦆🚲🦉🏊🏃🍀(Rehab Graduate👩🏻‍🎓) RT @9NewsQueensland: The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and residents b… 11 hours ago

Nine News Gold Coast The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/KjeqDZaPtX 12 hours ago

Nine News Queensland The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and resident… https://t.co/VX5zyzpthz 12 hours ago

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @SBSNews: The death toll from the Jakarta floods has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede and residents began returning to their homes… 14 hours ago

Dougy's Daily Digest Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wq8lJnXr56 via @skinnergj 15 hours ago

justin❤️selena RT @auntyfudge: Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/wdHtdp40iH via @SBSNews 16 hours ago