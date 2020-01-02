Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market.
A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum age..
