Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

Reuters Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market.
