Sudan plane crash: Children among victims in West Darfur

BBC News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
At least 18 people are killed as a military plane crashes after take-off in West Darfur.
Recent related news from verified sources

Military plane crash in Sudan's West Darfur leaves 18 dead

A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from an airport in Sudan's West Darfur, killing 18 people on board, according to the military.
Reuters

Military plane crashes after take off from Sudan's West Darfur: official, residents

A military transport plane crashed on Thursday after taking off from a military air base in Sudan's West Darfur, a senior air force official and local residents...
Reuters

