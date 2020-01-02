Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Georgia’s new GOP senator plans ‘no’ vote on removing Trump

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Republican businesswoman who will soon become Georgia’s newest U.S. senator said Thursday she plans to vote against removing President Donald Trump from office. Kelly Loeffler is scheduled to be sworn in when the Senate convenes Monday in Washington. Her first vote she casts as a senator could come at the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: GOP Senator Disparages Trump

GOP Senator Disparages Trump 00:51

 Sen. James Lankford went on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and proclaimed that President Donald Trump is not a role model.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Don Nelson interviews Idaho Senator Jim Risch [Video]Don Nelson interviews Idaho Senator Jim Risch

6 On Your Side's Don Nelson asks Sen. Jim Risch about the news of the day, delving deeper into impeachment and the Senator's views on the proceedings

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 33:49Published

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia’s new GOP senator enters politics amid impeachment

ATLANTA (AP) — A wealthy Republican businesswoman set to be sworn in as Georgia’s next U.S. senator will enter the chamber with a unique distinction: Her...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaite

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'

GOP senator says Trump isn't a role model but 'I don't get to pick the people that I work with'
euronews Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

libby_mulligan

@LibbyMulligan RT @Astronomisty: @Lorigoldst @SenatorLoeffler Looks like @SenatorLoeffler has no interest in representing the people of Georgia. With a st… 56 minutes ago

Astronomisty

Dr. Misty Bentz 💫 @Lorigoldst @SenatorLoeffler Looks like @SenatorLoeffler has no interest in representing the people of Georgia. Wit… https://t.co/SrKoTilHPT 4 hours ago

ldynps

Elyse Del Francia Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump https://t.co/GHi2b2e435 6 hours ago

StevenJ36258327

Steven Jacobs RT @BoSnerdley: Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump https://t.co/YttEPODXeP 9 hours ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Georgia's new GOP senator plans 'no' vote on removing Trump https://t.co/YttEPODXeP 1 day ago

wabenews

WABE News Asked if she felt an obligation to hear and weigh the evidence at Trump’s impeachment trial before making up her mi… https://t.co/CFXe6YRpu9 1 day ago

akaginacaputo

GinaCaputo Georgia’s new GOP senator plans ‘no’ vote on removing Trump - Leap Frog America https://t.co/17bbEaO1d1 1 day ago

760barry

Barry C Feinstein Georgia’s new GOP senator plans ‘no’ vote on removing Trump https://t.co/TzYuzu2ylw 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.