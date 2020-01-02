Global  

Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Domestic Violence

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The suspension includes 18 games German missed in 2019 while M.L.B. conducted an investigation, so he will be out for 63 games in 2020.
Yankees’ German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League...
Seattle Times

_Sound_Around_

Sound Around Yankees pitcher suspended in domestic violence case Germán's ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic vi… https://t.co/Yd0LWZjreO 17 minutes ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violat… https://t.co/g0zgHl6p4P 19 minutes ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Yankees’ Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Domestic Violence" #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 23 minutes ago

PittsburghPG

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette The Yankees’ Domingo Germán is suspended 81 games for domestic violence https://t.co/FiRT2KsS7D 24 minutes ago

PGSportsNow

Post-Gazette Sports The Yankees’ Domingo Germán is suspended 81 games for domestic violence https://t.co/LFcJanjJ7h 25 minutes ago

naftee

Naftee Yankees’ Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Domestic Violence A motorist who plunged 30 metres down a cliff nea… https://t.co/zfnBE1DKPG 28 minutes ago

Lisa22396716

Lisa Yankees' Domingo German Suspended 81 Games After Domestic Violence Probe https://t.co/SBh8GedQDD via @TMZ 35 minutes ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Yankees’ Domingo German Suspended 81 Games for Domestic Violence" by Tyler Kepner via NYT https://t.co/6YXE3clNzy 37 minutes ago

