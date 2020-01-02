'Open up the cheque book': Andrew Constance lashes PM

Gareth Ward RT @rnlrobinson: Well said @AndrewConstance. Can we get an “Amen to that” from @nswliberalhq or @GladysB ? What about you @garethjward ?… 1 minute ago

Robert Robinson Well said @AndrewConstance. Can we get an “Amen to that” from @nswliberalhq or @GladysB ? What about you… https://t.co/4MaEXP8feZ 2 minutes ago

Peter Berry RT @RDNS_TAI: He had a go, he got a go, and now he’s been told where to go (back to the #kirribillibubble). Even the NSW Liberal’s understa… 4 minutes ago

Chris Cheesequake RT @kemal_atlay: Andrew Constance on Morrison's disastrous visit to Cobargo yesterday: "The locals probably gave him the welcome he probabl… 6 minutes ago