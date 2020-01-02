Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest of a rare string of quakes that has frightened many in the U.S. territory. The most recent quake occurred eight miles (12 kilometers) south of Guayanilla at a shallow depth of four miles (seven kilometers) and was felt […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Please Remember the Children of Puerto Rico: Give to the Boys & Girls Club Now [Video]Please Remember the Children of Puerto Rico: Give to the Boys & Girls Club Now

The problems of Puerto Rico may seem daunting and intractable, but for the island members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, their aim is true: Helping children living below the poverty level to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:35Published

Mom Flies to Puerto Rico to Surprise Daughter About to Get Married [Video]Mom Flies to Puerto Rico to Surprise Daughter About to Get Married

This elderly lady flew in from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico to attend her daughter's wedding. She had not seen her in a year and decided to surprise her at her work.  When her daughter entered her..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico

The most recent quake occurred eight miles south of Guayanilla at a shallow depth of four miles and was felt in the capital of San Juan and elsewhere in Puerto...
CBS News

Ex Puerto Rico official pleads guilty in corruption case

SAN JUAN (AP) — The former president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives pleaded guilty Monday in a 2017 corruption case in which he was ordered to pay...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

4TLove229

BrighterSage RT @ABC7: #EARTHQUAKE: 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits off southern coast of Puerto Rico, USGS says https://t.co/ldB4k4dAu4 22 seconds ago

Cafeshadon

Sharon Williams 5.7-mag. quake hits Puerto Rico, damage reported https://t.co/FvCoDrn03v 3 minutes ago

JHenryProject

Jason RT @news965wdbo: #BREAKING: 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits south side of Puerto Rico with some damage reported. No tsunami warning issued -… 6 minutes ago

MarkKellyWPBF

Mark Kelly WPBF 🚨 BREAKING: 5.7 magnitude quake hits Puerto Rico. No #tsunami threat. @WPBF25News 7 minutes ago

news965wdbo

News 96.5 (WDBO) #BREAKING: 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits south side of Puerto Rico with some damage reported. No tsunami warning is… https://t.co/Z83YJPKPgi 10 minutes ago

buddhagunzBKNY

Buddhagunz365.SSB 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits off southern coast of Puerto Rico, damage reported https://t.co/rtgTBTJhen 17 minutes ago

limosforsale

Limos For Sale 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits off southern coast of Puerto Rico, damage reported https://t.co/H6bZnU6lC0 via @abc7 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.