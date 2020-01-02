4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

The problems of Puerto Rico may seem daunting and intractable, but for the island members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, their aim is true: Helping children living below the poverty level to..

Mom Flies to Puerto Rico to Surprise Daughter About to Get Married This elderly lady flew in from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico to attend her daughter's wedding. She had not seen her in a year and decided to surprise her at her work. When her daughter entered her.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:02Published 2 weeks ago