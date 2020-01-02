Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Carlos Ghosn: Interpol issues 'red notice' for arrest of former Nissan boss

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
An Interpol red notice has now been issued against former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn after he escaped Japan for Lebanon ahead of his trial for financial misconduct.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn confirms he has left Japan

Former Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn confirms he has left Japan 04:00

 Ghosn, who is facing trial in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, says he is in Lebanon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn [Video]Interpol Issues Wanted Notice For Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn

Lebanon reportedly received a Red Notice about Carlos Ghosn from Interpol on Thursday​.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Interpol issues arrest warrant for Nissan fugitive Ghosn [Video]Interpol issues arrest warrant for Nissan fugitive Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn: Interpol issues 'red notice' for Nissan ex-boss's arrest

The ex-Nissan boss fled trial in Japan on a private jet that landed in Lebanon on New Year's Eve.
BBC News

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpiderMals

Spider-Mané RT @Independent: Interpol issues global wanted notice for ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/oUmdjUQNVT 11 minutes ago

DanniSez

no. Friday Papers: Interpol issues 'red notice' for Carlos Ghosn - Citywire Financial Publishers https://t.co/9boQPPPhhW 15 minutes ago

actuamericaif

Actu America Mystery surrounding former Nissan boss's escape 'could be the next Netflix show' - https://t.co/SGqA3ioATo 18 minutes ago

TheAnalytic

China_Meltdown Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Carlos Ghosn as Turkey detains 7 https://t.co/TItAc7dONn via @financialtimes @Billbrowder 31 minutes ago

InvestmentNow

Investment Manager Friday Papers: Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/T9CsFydV7H 36 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Interpol issues global wanted notice for ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn https://t.co/B6ZHwnGjMS 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.