WV bar closed after 7 shot during New Year’s Day dispute

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bar where seven people were shot on New Year’s Day was shut down Thursday as authorities work to identify who carried out the shooting. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said officials have issued a cease and desist order to close Kulture Hookah Bar, citing licencing issues and a failure […]
