Wildfires near Canberra forces tennis tournament to move

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Canberra International tennis tournament scheduled to begin Monday will relocate to a city about 600 kilometers (370 miles) away because of continuing wildfires and smoke haze in the region, officials said. The event is on the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF Women’s circuit. Tennis ACT chief executive Kim Kachel […]
