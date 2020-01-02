Bushfires force Canberra International to move to Bendigo

siena RT @AFP_Sport: "The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority" Australia's bushfire crisis force… 52 minutes ago neosez Australia Bushfires Force Relocation Of Canberra Tennis EventRaging bushfires on Friday forced the Canberra Interna… https://t.co/es8qGAmzC8 55 minutes ago The Quint Organisers of the tennis tournament, an ATP Challenger 125 event due to begin on 6 January have taken the step due… https://t.co/VK3ElrxJkd 1 hour ago DT Next #Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said his organisation had been receiving daily updates from the local experts and… https://t.co/2WqCWutQyF 2 hours ago LatestLY #AustraliaBushfires Force to Relocate #Canberra International #Tennis Tournament https://t.co/fTX1pr0Jtr 2 hours ago SHIVJI RAM KUMHAR RT @Sports_NDTV: Raging bushfires on Friday forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to be relocated with officials saying play… 3 hours ago Times of News Australia Bushfires Force Relocation Of Canberra International Tennis Event https://t.co/TTtVhpEKgr https://t.co/DVbwjlMlDO 3 hours ago Firedingo RT @theage: The devastating bushfires which are ravaging the country have forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to move to Be… 3 hours ago