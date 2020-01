Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class. The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive […] 👓 View full article

