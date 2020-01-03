Sabres trade Scandella to Montreal; acquire Flames’ Frolik

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres traded veteran defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens and acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Buffalo acquired a fourth-round draft pick from Montreal and sent it the Flames. Trading Scandella allowed Buffalo to free up space under the salary cap while opening room


