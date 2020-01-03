Liberal minister believes heckling of Scott Morrison was 'probably deserved'

NSW Liberal MP Andrew Constance said Prime Minister Scott Morrison got what he deserved after being abused in the fire-ravaged electorate of Bega.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of Cobargo Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been reportedly berated by furious locals on arrival at the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo in southern New South Wales.The town...

