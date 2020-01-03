Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liberal minister believes heckling of Scott Morrison was 'probably deserved'

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
NSW Liberal MP Andrew Constance said Prime Minister Scott Morrison got what he deserved after being abused in the fire-ravaged electorate of Bega.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter 00:37

 A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney for the service.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead [Video]Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters [Video]Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PM got welcome he deserved: NSW minister

NSW Liberal MP Andrew Constance said Prime Minister Scott Morrison got what he deserved after being abused in the fire-ravaged electorate of Bega.
SBS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of Cobargo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison harangued by locals in bushfire stricken town of CobargoPrime Minister Scott Morrison has been reportedly berated by furious locals on arrival at the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo in southern New South Wales.The town...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.