Iraqi paramilitary groups: 5 members, 2 'guests' killed in Baghdad airport attack

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two "guests" were killed in an air strike on their vehicles inside Baghdad International Airport, militia sources reported on early Friday, after Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that three katyusha rockets had targeted Baghdad Airport.
News video: Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege 02:07

 Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has been swift. Matthew Larotonda reports.

U.S. to send marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to send marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged

Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad..

Seven killed in rocket attack on Baghdad international airport: Iraqi paramilitary groups

The militia members were hosting "important guests" at Baghdad airport who were being driven in two militia vehicles that were struck by two rockets, said the...
Zee News Also reported by •Reuters

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from U.S. Embassy perimeter

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in...
Reuters

