'Hazardous' air quality to hit Melbourne as smoke blankets city

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Environment Protection Authority has warned hazardous smoke conditions are set to envelope parts of Victoria, including Melbourne, as smoke billows from the East Gippsland fires.
Ash from Australia's bushfires washes up on Balmoral Beach as smoke blankets Sydney's skyline [Video]Ash from Australia's bushfires washes up on Balmoral Beach as smoke blankets Sydney's skyline

Ash from Australia's bushfires has started washing up on Balmoral Beach as smoke continues to blanket Sydney's skyline on December 10. Haig Gilchrist told Newsflare: "The NSW [New South Wales]..

Bushfire smoke blankets sky outside office block in Sydney [Video]Bushfire smoke blankets sky outside office block in Sydney

Shocking footage shows how thick smoke from bushfires now blankets Sydney causing chaos in the city. Officer worker Pedro Cuccovillo recorded what it looks outside his building windows today..

Bushfire smoke blanketing Canberra

Canberra has the worst air quality out of any major city in the world due to the smoke from bushfires along the NSW South Coast.
SBS

