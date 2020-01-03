Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IIT-D to release GATE 2020 admit card today; check gate.iitd.ac.in for details

DNA Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
GATE 2020 examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 8, 9.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NEET PG 2020 admit card to be out today; know details here

NEET PG 2020 examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, 2020. The results of NEET entrance exams will be declared on January 31, 2020. 
Zee News

Score a rare price drop on Exploding Kittens for iOS/Android at $1 (50% off)

Exploding Kittens is a game “for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.” The popular adult card game also has a...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.