Australian Prime Minister jeered by angry bushfire victims

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced enraged hecklers and an angry firefighter in a town ravaged by bushfires, piling pressure on the leader amid an unprecedented crisis that has killed at least 18 people.
News video: Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales 01:42

 Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled by angry residents during his visit to New South Wales as wildfires continue to devastate parts of the region.

Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters [Video]Australian PM announces paid leave for public servant firefighters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (December 24) announced four weeks of paid leave for public servants taking time off to fight fires as volunteers, during his tour to fire-affected..

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis [Video]Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Australian prime minister berated by locals in visit to wildfire-ravaged town; fire conditions may worsen

Tens of thousands of people have been ordered to leave parts of Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast ahead of worsening conditions as the heat also...
FOXNews.com

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Great Alpine Road 'Ground Zero'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has visited bushfire-ravaged districts in East Gippsland, where locals gave him a warm welcome.
The Age Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

AragonSidis11

AragonSidis11 RT @Reuters: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced criticism when he visited a community in the aftermath of severe bushfire damag… 15 minutes ago

gavinlmiller1

Gavin Miller Japan Times: "Australian prime minister jeered in wildfire-ravaged zone" Australian prime minister jeered in wildfi… https://t.co/0mKmGbtqgY 16 minutes ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: Australian Prime Minister jeered by angry bushfire victims https://t.co/laoVvtjmYY https://t.co/eF0jQ3zjWF 22 minutes ago

StarFortress

ISMV Happy New Year Fortress RT @starsandstripes: Locals in Cobargo yelled at Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, made obscene gestures and called him an “idiot,"… 26 minutes ago

F4phantomphan89

Ryan Rhino Nguyen Australian Prime Minister jeered by angry bushfire victims https://t.co/mYIc0RRWeg 29 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Australian Prime Minister jeered by angry bushfire victims https://t.co/laoVvtjmYY https://t.co/eF0jQ3zjWF 33 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes Locals in Cobargo yelled at Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, made obscene gestures and called him an “idio… https://t.co/0ExnoYgTDs 34 minutes ago

