'I am liberated': Ricki Lake debuts buzz cut after years of 'painful' hair loss

Ricki Lake went from "Hairspray to Hairless," but she's never felt better. The actress flaunted her new buzz cut after suffering from decades hair loss.

Recent related news from verified sources Ricki Lake: US TV presenter reveals hair loss 'hell' The US TV star posts photos of her new buzz cut after struggling with hair loss for almost 30 years.

Ricki Lake Buzzes Head, Reveals Struggle with Hair Loss and Depression Ricki Lake's goal in 2020 and beyond is to be free and real -- starting with her hair, which has been a major source of pain in her life ... but she vows no...

