'I am liberated': Ricki Lake debuts buzz cut after years of 'painful' hair loss

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ricki Lake went from "Hairspray to Hairless," but she's never felt better. The actress flaunted her new buzz cut after suffering from decades hair loss.
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Ricki Lake Debuts Newly Shaved Head

Ricki Lake Debuts Newly Shaved Head 01:00

 It’s “new year, new ‘do” for Ricki Lake, who revealed her freshly-shaved head in a post on Facebook. ET Canada has all the details on her new look.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair Loss [Video]Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair Loss

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest celebrity Ricki Lake's new look sparked by her hair loss.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published

This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped [Video]This man was 430 pounds, and now he's ripped

An obese IT manager lost an incredible 215lbs in just two years and now boasts the kind of abs and all-body muscle tone typically reserved for professional athletes. Adam Harris, 38, tipped the scales..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ricki Lake: US TV presenter reveals hair loss 'hell'

The US TV star posts photos of her new buzz cut after struggling with hair loss for almost 30 years.
BBC News

Ricki Lake Buzzes Head, Reveals Struggle with Hair Loss and Depression

Ricki Lake's goal in 2020 and beyond is to be free and real -- starting with her hair, which has been a major source of pain in her life ... but she vows no...
TMZ.com


