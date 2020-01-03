Global  

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Great Alpine Road 'Ground Zero'

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has visited bushfire-ravaged districts in East Gippsland, where locals gave him a warm welcome.
News video: Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter

Australian PM attends funeral of volunteer firefighter 00:37

 A funeral service has taken place for volunteer firefighter Geoff Keaton, who died battling wildfires ravaging Australia. The family of Mr Keaton, firefighters and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gathered at the North Chapel in Sydney for the service.

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales [Video]Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have..

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead [Video]Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

From Bernie Sanders to Bette Midler: The world reacts to the bushfires

Figures from across the globe are weighing in on Australia's bushfire crisis, with many directing criticism at Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
SBS

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfiresSydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
WorldNews


