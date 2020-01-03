Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Airstrike in Baghdad kills powerful Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassim Soleimani

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iraqi TV said Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran’s Gen. Qassim Soleimani killed in Baghdad airstrike


Chicago S-T Also reported by •NPRCBC.caDeutsche WelleJapan TodayIndiaTimesMediaiteIndependentSify

Dem Senator on Killing of Top Iran Gen. Soleimani: Did U.S. Just Set Off ‘Massive Regional War’ Without OK From Congress?

Shortly after reports emerged that top Iranian general and leader of the Quds forces Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike of the Baghdad airport,...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.