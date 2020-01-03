Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...
Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..