Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports

euronews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Airstrike kills top Iran general Qassim Suleimani at Baghdad airport, Iraqi TV reports
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible [Video]Trump Tweets at Iran, says they will be held responsible

President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege [Video]Iran-backed militia end the Baghdad U.S. embassy siege

Leaders of the Iran-backed paramilitary groups tied to violent protesters surrounding the U.S. embassy in Baghdad have convinced supporters to leave the area. In Washington, the political fallout has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US strike killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

The airport was hit in a volley of missiles just after midnight.
Khaleej Times

'US strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport

A US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.