Dubois scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Bruins 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night. Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets, tying the game two minutes into the third period. Dubois won it by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Seth


