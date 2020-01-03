Dubois scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Bruins 2-1

Friday, 3 January 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds into overtime, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 Thursday night. Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets, tying the game two minutes into the third period. Dubois won it by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Seth […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carl Hagelin found the net for the first time this season, T.J. Oshie scored in overtime and the Capitals beat the Blue Jackets 2-1 Friday... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
