Vikings-Saints playoff clash features Dalvin & Alvin show

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Dalvin and Alvin show is coming to the Superdome. And the stakes are a lot higher than the last time they shared the stage as NFL debutants three seasons ago. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Saints rusher Alvin Kamara look primed to play pivotal roles when New Orleans (13-3) […]
