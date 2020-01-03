Anderson leads W. Kentucky past North Texas 93-84

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored 19 points as Western Kentucky topped North Texas 93-84 on Thursday night. Jordan Rawls and Camron Justice added 18 points apiece for the Hilltoppers, while Jared Savage chipped in 15. Justice also had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers. The game marked the first Conference USA matchup of […] 👓 View full article

