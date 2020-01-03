Global  

US kills top Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad airstrike

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The United States has killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, in an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon has confirmed. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East.
