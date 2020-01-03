Global  

Heat clamp down on defense, top Raptors 84-76

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat put together their best defensive performance of the season in an 84-76 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic each scored 13 points for Miami, which is now 2-0 against the Raptors this season […]
