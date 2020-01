Lightning extend win streak to 7 with 2-1 win over Canadiens Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (22-13-4). Vasilevskiy improved to 10-1-2 all-time against Montreal. Defenseman Jeff Petry scored for the Canadiens […] 👓 View full article

