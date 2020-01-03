Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

Hindu Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Following Soleimani's death, Mr. Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General 01:26

 Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and one of the most powerful figures in the country. . A statement from the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

Trump: 'America will always stand with the Iranian people' [Video]Trump: 'America will always stand with the Iranian people'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Iran of killing &quot;thousands&quot; of people during recent protests.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon said. Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the US...
IndiaTimes

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander

Following Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the US flag without any further explanation.
Sify


Tweets about this

BhojeAqdas

Aqdas Bhoje RT @timesofindia: Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander https://t.co/QzK2bydA5p via @TOIWorld 41 seconds ago

Bindu79782706

Smriti naukrani (Fake) RT @ndtv: #QasemSoleimani's killing "extremely dangerous, foolish escalation", tweets Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. More here: https… 45 seconds ago

krishnakant_75

Krishna Kant Sharma When it comes to protection its own interests #US can goto any lengths to do so. However, it will preach restraint… https://t.co/tcJny6fmkh 3 minutes ago

FaizelPatel143

𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 Pentagon Confirms Donald Trump Ordered Killing of Iran Guards Commander Qasem Soleimani #Iran #QasemSoleimani #US… https://t.co/dz2sUnuWhh 4 minutes ago

radioislam

Radio Islam Pentagon Confirms Donald Trump Ordered Killing of Iran Guards Commander Qasem Soleimani #Iran #QasemSoleimani #US… https://t.co/nHJtcIriYY 5 minutes ago

malikabdulj1

Malik Abdul Jalil RT @dawn_com: The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing," after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the U… 5 minutes ago

dharamvirtanwar

dharamvir tanwar Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon https://t.co/bX96mfKQnc 7 minutes ago

techami31

techami31 Pentagon confirms Donald Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander https://t.co/LNpPqkO08l 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.