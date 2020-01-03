Global  

Brent jumps nearly $3 after U.S. air strike kills Iran, Iraq officials

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Brent crude futures jumped close to $3 on Friday to their highest since September after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.
US kills Iran's most senior general in Baghdad air strike

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander [Video]U.S. Air Strike in Baghdad Kills Top Iranian Military Commander

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. (1-2-20)

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader? [Video]Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

General Qassem Soleimani was killed alongside six others following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport.

Brent jumps almost $3 after U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport

Brent crude futures jumped nearly $3 on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian and Iraqi military commanders, sparking concerns of...
Reuters

US-Iran tensions: All the latest updates

Qassem Soleimani, head of Iranâ€™s elite Quds Force, killed in an air strike as tensions between US and Iran escalate.
Al Jazeera

