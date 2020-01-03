Global  

Australia PM inclined to cancel India trip due to bushfire crisis

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.
