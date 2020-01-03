Global  

Bogdanovic scores 19, Jazz beat Bulls 102-98

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and the surging Utah Jazz held off the Chicago Bulls 102-98 on Thursday night. The Jazz went on a 24-4 run in the third quarter to grab a nine-point lead and came away with their 10th win in 12 games after Chicago tied it in the closing […]
