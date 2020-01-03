Global  

Eichel converts penalty shot, Sabres beat Oilers 3-2

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Eichel was awarded the penalty shot after Edmonton’s Oscar Klefbom interfered with the Sabres’ captain as he attempted to break in […]
