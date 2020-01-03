Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike on Baghdad
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Iran's Revolutionary Guards has confirmed the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...
Top Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force were among those killed in an attack on Baghdad's airport... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Dave Admony RT @Algemeiner: Iraqi state TV reported that Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani—the infamous head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary… 2 seconds ago
池澤 RT @Reuters: UPDATE: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran’s… 17 seconds ago
池澤 RT @Reuters: JUST IN: U.S. forces killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani; the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian at… 19 seconds ago
Rich4ever Sisky RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a majo… 26 seconds ago
Elizabeth l Maness RT @BrebsomClaude: 📡⚡️🧨💥The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran… 27 seconds ago