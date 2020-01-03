Global  

Top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike on Baghdad

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran's Revolutionary Guards has confirmed the death of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.
U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

 The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General

Trump Orders Airstrike That Kills Top Iranian General . The Pentagon confirmed that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani was targeted in the attack near Baghdad Airport. . Soleimani was the head of..

US kills Iran's most powerful general in Baghdad strike

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport

Pentagon Confirms Iranian Military Leader Killed At Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday night the leader of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, died...
Airstrike in Iraq kills major Iranian military figure

Airstrike in Iraq kills major Iranian military figure. Top Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force were among those killed in an attack on Baghdad's airport...
daveadmony

Dave Admony RT @Algemeiner: Iraqi state TV reported that Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani—the infamous head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary… 2 seconds ago

1KE24W4

池澤 RT @Reuters: UPDATE: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran’s… 17 seconds ago

1KE24W4

池澤 RT @Reuters: JUST IN: U.S. forces killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani; the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian at… 19 seconds ago

SiskyTheGreat

Rich4ever Sisky RT @nytimes: Breaking News: The U.S. confirmed it was behind the strike that killed the powerful Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani, a majo… 26 seconds ago

ElizbethLManess

Elizabeth l Maness RT @BrebsomClaude: 📡⚡️🧨💥The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran… 27 seconds ago

1jimmer

James J. RT @trish_regan: Breaking: #USA kills key commander of #Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassim #Suleimani in strike on the #Baghdad Inter… 38 seconds ago

StoicFront

TheDisillusionedTurk @taykm98 U.S. airstrikes killed a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq and people are freaking out about how Iran might respond. 45 seconds ago

Bellrules

christmasbellrules RT @Reuters: The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreadin… 45 seconds ago

