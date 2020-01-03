Global  

Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Layla Moran says she is in a "committed, loving" relationship with a woman she met through work.
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran comes out as pansexual: ‘Pan is about the person, not the gender’

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman and identifies as pansexual, in an interview with PinkNews. The MP for Oxford...
Layla Moran: Potential Lib Dem leadership candidate becomes first MP to come out as pansexual

Oxford MP said she was 'surprised' to find herself in a same-sex relationship, but added: 'Sometimes when you meet the right person, it just kind of happens'.
BiztheBuz

BizBuz #NHSLove #JC4PM #BasicIncome RT @TheMattWain: The idea that she had to announce this because journalists were trying to our her, in 2020, is just repellent. https://t.… 34 seconds ago

freedomfightsuk

FreedomFightsUK RT @LadBonnie: 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 'Pansexual' 😜😜😜 Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual... I really have given up on the 'Sexual ident… 2 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual https://t.co/JNGBOj2kub https://t.co/hsHHVRqaKg 2 minutes ago

KathyELStephen

Kassandra🇫🇷Spoke🇪🇺#ProEU🔶 RT @Andrew_Adonis: Why is this a story? https://t.co/XGciHb1tML 3 minutes ago

stevepaine78

steve paine RT @stevebrookstein: Layla Moran is in a gay relationship but finds both men, women and transgender attractive. As long as she respects her… 11 minutes ago

talk4heady

Kolawole Adewole RT @BBCNews: Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual https://t.co/XfhATryYIv 11 minutes ago

BjornRusthall

Björn Lib Dem MP Layla Moran announces same-sex relationship What kind of society do we live in where newspapers think t… https://t.co/kdifYwsfvp 14 minutes ago

SWAM10056

“SimpleSimonSays” Layla Moran: Lib Dem MP announces she is pansexual following on the Liberal tradition as prescribed by Jeremy Thorp… https://t.co/2ggseRvebE 17 minutes ago

