Prince William narrates mental health film for FA Cup games

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will urge football fans to look after their mental health.
News video: FA Cup fans shown mental health film

FA Cup fans shown mental health film 00:56

 A new campaign is targeting FA Cup crowds this weekend, aiming to get fans to 'Take A Minute' for their mental health.

William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health [Video]William launches film to encourage football fans to take care of their mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a new film in collaboration with Public Health England and his charity Heads Together to encourage football fans to look after their mental health. It features..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Prince William Talks Mental Health At English Soccer Club [Video]Prince William Talks Mental Health At English Soccer Club

While visiting an English soccer club, the Duke of Cambridge speaks to young players about what mental health means to them. Plus, he receives a signed ball and jerseys for his children Charlotte and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:54Published


