Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs power past Jets 6-3

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday night to extend their point streak to nine games. Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and assist, and Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner also scored for the Leafs, who are […]
