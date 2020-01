BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Canada has secured the first match of the new ATP Cup with Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime winning their singles matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece. The 24-team tournament is kicking off the men’s tennis season for 2020, with matches underway Friday in Brisbane and Sydney on Australia’s […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Monfils secures France’s first victory at the new ATP Cup BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils secured France’s first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



Monfils secures France's first victory at the new ATP Cup Gael Monfils secured France's first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three breakpoints as he served for the…

Japan Today 5 days ago





Tweets about this