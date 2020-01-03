Global  

Mass exodus out of East Gippsland as locals and tourists heed warning

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Thousands of locals and tourists are heeding an emergency warning to evacuate East Gippsland as the threat of catastrophic fire conditions looms.
