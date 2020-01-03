Global  

Gaudreau has goal, assist to lead Flames past Rangers 4-3

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau opened the scoring and then set up the winning goal midway through the second period as the Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing streak at home with a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Less than three minutes after New York tied it 3-all, Sean […]
New year, new Flames? Calgary avoids slow home start to squeak past Rangers

Johnny Gaudreau opened scoring and then set up the winner midway through the second as the Calgary Flames snapped a five-game losing skid at home with a 4-3...
