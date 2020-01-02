Global  

U-Haul will no longer hire smokers in 21 states

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
U-Haul announced it will no longer hire nicotine users. The policy will take effect Feb. 1 in 21 states.
News video: U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States

U-Haul's Nicotine-Free Hiring Policy To Take Effect In Maryland, 20 Other States 00:14

 U-Haul will no longer hire people who use nicotine products in 21 states, including Maryland, the company announced this week.

U-Haul will stop hiring nicotine users in 21 American states

U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.
CTV News

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Texas, 20 other states

Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21 states where such a policy is legal, the company announced Dec....
bizjournals

