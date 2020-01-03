Global  

Coachella 2020 lineup: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine headline

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The months-long guessing game is over. Check out the headliners at Coachella 2020, happening this April.
Coachella 2020: Travis Scott Among Headliners, BIG BANG to Make Their Comeback

Joining the 'Sicko Mode' rapper as the headliners at the annual music festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, are Rage Against the Machine and Frank...
AceShowbiz

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott & Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday (Jan. 2), with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott...
Billboard.com

JasonBurke23

Jason Burke RT @enews: Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival https://t.co/TOjRmWEoox 13 seconds ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Coachella 2020 Lineup Introduced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean & Extra – E! News https://t.co/8btNZbrHQ9 39 seconds ago

SusanTaylorSD

Susan Taylor RT @thedailybeast: Coachella lineup announced: Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott to headline https://t.co/WPljq… 1 minute ago

AimanrRazi

Aiman Ra RT @ComplexMusic: “oh my god Travis Scott and Frank Ocean on the same Coachella lineup I can’t wai— my bank account: https://t.co/Wx4L55HB… 1 minute ago

thedailybeast

The Daily Beast Coachella lineup announced: Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott to headline https://t.co/WPljq2u3H1 3 minutes ago

JasperCamero

ᴊᴀsᴘᴇʀ RT @dancingastro: COACHELLA LINEUP 🌴 2020 can officially start as @coachella unveils @CalvinHarris, @trvisXX, @disclosure, the return of @D… 4 minutes ago

AlfredoGalindo

Alfredo Galindo RT @RollingStone: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella 2020. See the full lineup below https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

CVCasino

Crazy Vegas Casino Coachella 2020 Lineup Announced: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and More to Perform at Music Festival:… https://t.co/7LRhIhyMMT 4 minutes ago

