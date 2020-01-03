Global  

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle East

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle EastBy Diptendu Lahiri (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a four-month high on Friday, as tensions mounted in the Middle East after a senior Iranian military official was killed in a U.S. air strike, while a weaker dollar also provided some support to the metal. Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in the air...
News video: Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, US Military Beefing Up Presence In The Middle East

Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, US Military Beefing Up Presence In The Middle East 01:47

 Natalie Brand reports the Pentagon has deployed 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East. An additional three thousand are on alert and preparing to deploy.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower As Oil Prices Jump

Indian shares opened lower on Friday and the rupee hit a near one-month low against the dollar, as crude oil prices spiked on the back of Middle East...
RTTNews

Brent jumps nearly $3 after U.S. air strike kills Iran, Iraq officials

Brent crude futures jumped close to $3 on Friday to their highest since September after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel,...
Reuters

