Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.
The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would strengthen resistance against the...