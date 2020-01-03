Global  

Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani: TV

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.
News video: U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander 01:24

 The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said. His death marks a new escalation between the U.S. and...

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to..

Iran's Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman...
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would strengthen resistance against the...
