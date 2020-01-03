Global  

Mediterranean diet could help kidney transplant recipients:study

Friday, 3 January 2020
Mediterranean diet could help kidney transplant recipients:studyWashington: A new study suggests that kidney transplant recipients who follow more of the Mediterranean diet were less likely to experience kidney loss. Adhering to a Mediterranean diet may help kidney transplant recipients to maintain the health of the transplant kidney function. The findings appear in an upcoming...
